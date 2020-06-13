Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 26,517 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,076 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,517 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $33,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $41,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $41,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 104.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.19 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.