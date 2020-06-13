Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mosaic by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 634,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 332,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 141,890 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Mosaic news, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

