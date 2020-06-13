Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,500 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth approximately $48,823,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $526,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,389,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,904,000 after buying an additional 2,210,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,547,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,806,000 after buying an additional 1,996,959 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.80. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOV. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Capital One Financial raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,869.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

