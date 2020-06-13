Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,900 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Aramark by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,447.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,452.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Shares of ARMK opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

