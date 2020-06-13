Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLCO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 70.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,231,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,312,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after buying an additional 1,502,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,174,000 after buying an additional 1,062,895 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,505,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,863,000 after buying an additional 526,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3,159.5% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 476,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 461,574 shares during the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLCO. BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $811.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

