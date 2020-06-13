Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,101 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 262,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 42,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after purchasing an additional 511,218 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $111.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

