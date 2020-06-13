Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

FWONK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.