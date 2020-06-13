Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIV. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of AIV opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

