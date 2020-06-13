Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $42.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $119,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $3,521,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,035 shares of company stock worth $9,085,714 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

