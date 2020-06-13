Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 8,424 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,775,000 after acquiring an additional 407,275 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.