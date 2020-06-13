Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,711 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the typical daily volume of 863 call options.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $1,091,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,417,223.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $99,526.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,647 shares of company stock worth $27,975,446 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 724.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AVLR. Mizuho upped their price target on Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avalara from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.03.

AVLR stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.64. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

