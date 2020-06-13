Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

