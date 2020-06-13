51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 51job by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,846,000 after purchasing an additional 170,150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in 51job by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,366,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,873 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 51job by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 51job by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,246,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,858,000 after acquiring an additional 395,983 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JOBS. BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 51job has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.17. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.12 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

