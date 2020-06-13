Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.18 Million Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

