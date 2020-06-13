Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.24 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

