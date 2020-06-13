Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,958,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $135,505.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $766,639.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,279 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10,178.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

