Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 430,296 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,515,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Bunge by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 648,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 400,675 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Bunge by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,434,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,851,000 after acquiring an additional 369,951 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after acquiring an additional 319,373 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bunge by 721.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 313,388 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of BG stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

