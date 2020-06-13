Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,600 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Acuity Brands worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,227.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,914,000 after acquiring an additional 69,547 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 62.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

AYI opened at $97.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $106.69.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

