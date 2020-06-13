Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 256.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after buying an additional 53,577 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 188,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 30,897 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ANIP opened at $31.31 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $379.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.