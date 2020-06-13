Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

LBTYK stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

