Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $6,257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

