Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 5,700 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dell were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 28.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

Dell stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $59.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 361,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,989 over the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

