XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) Insider Duncan Penny Sells 60,750 Shares of Stock

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) insider Duncan Penny sold 60,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,514 ($44.72), for a total value of £2,134,755 ($2,717,010.31).

Shares of XPP stock opened at GBX 3,540 ($45.06) on Friday. XP Power Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,855 ($23.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,880 ($49.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $730.75 million and a P/E ratio of 33.71.

Get XP Power alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPP. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 3,200 ($40.73) to GBX 4,150 ($52.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research note on Thursday.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.