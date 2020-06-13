XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) Insider Duncan Penny Sells 60,750 Shares of Stock

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) insider Duncan Penny sold 60,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,514 ($44.72), for a total value of £2,134,755 ($2,717,010.31).

Shares of XPP stock opened at GBX 3,540 ($45.06) on Friday. XP Power Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,855 ($23.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,880 ($49.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $730.75 million and a P/E ratio of 33.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPP. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 3,200 ($40.73) to GBX 4,150 ($52.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research note on Thursday.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

