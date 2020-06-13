Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider Celia Baxter Purchases 14,153 Shares

Senior plc (LON:SNR) insider Celia Baxter bought 14,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,419 ($94.43) per share, with a total value of £1,050,011.07 ($1,336,402.02).

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85. Senior plc has a twelve month low of GBX 45.13 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 236.40 ($3.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $336.58 million and a PE ratio of 11.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 146 ($1.86) to GBX 67 ($0.85) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Senior to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 115.86 ($1.47).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

