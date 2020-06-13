Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE) Insider Ted Kim Sells 400,000 Shares

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE) insider Ted Kim sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.23), for a total value of £700,000 ($890,925.29).
The company has a market cap of $300.32 million and a PE ratio of 128.57. Kape Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 64 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 214.70 ($2.73). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 182.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.
Kape Technologies Company Profile
