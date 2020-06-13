Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE) Insider Ted Kim Sells 400,000 Shares

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE) insider Ted Kim sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.23), for a total value of £700,000 ($890,925.29).

The company has a market cap of $300.32 million and a PE ratio of 128.57. Kape Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 64 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 214.70 ($2.73). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 182.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Get Kape Technologies alerts:

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies plc, a cybersecurity company, provides online security, privacy, and autonomy solutions worldwide. It develops and distributes various software products in the online security space, utilizing its proprietary digital distribution technology. It operates through three segments: App Distribution, Media, and Web Apps and License.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.