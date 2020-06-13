Time Out Group PLC (LON:TMO) Insider Peter Adam Daiches Dubens Purchases 2,294,720 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Time Out Group PLC (LON:TMO) insider Peter Adam Daiches Dubens acquired 2,294,720 shares of Time Out Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £803,152 ($1,022,212.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.93. Time Out Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 136.25 ($1.73).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Time Out Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. The company operates in four segments: Print, Digital, International, and Markets. The Print segment sells print advertising and publications. The Digital segment sells digital advertising, including premium profiles; and live events through online bookings and transactions, as well as offers e-commerce services.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

XP Power Ltd. Insider Duncan Penny Sells 60,750 Shares of Stock
XP Power Ltd. Insider Duncan Penny Sells 60,750 Shares of Stock
Senior plc Insider Celia Baxter Purchases 14,153 Shares
Senior plc Insider Celia Baxter Purchases 14,153 Shares
Kape Technologies PLC Insider Ted Kim Sells 400,000 Shares
Kape Technologies PLC Insider Ted Kim Sells 400,000 Shares
Time Out Group PLC Insider Peter Adam Daiches Dubens Purchases 2,294,720 Shares of Stock
Time Out Group PLC Insider Peter Adam Daiches Dubens Purchases 2,294,720 Shares of Stock
Forage Orbit Garant Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Forage Orbit Garant Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Insider Tony Rice Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Insider Tony Rice Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report