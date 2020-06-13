Time Out Group PLC (LON:TMO) Insider Peter Adam Daiches Dubens Purchases 2,294,720 Shares of Stock

Time Out Group PLC (LON:TMO) insider Peter Adam Daiches Dubens acquired 2,294,720 shares of Time Out Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £803,152 ($1,022,212.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.93. Time Out Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 136.25 ($1.73).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Time Out Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. The company operates in four segments: Print, Digital, International, and Markets. The Print segment sells print advertising and publications. The Digital segment sells digital advertising, including premium profiles; and live events through online bookings and transactions, as well as offers e-commerce services.

