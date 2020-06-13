Forage Orbit Garant (OGD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of OGD stock opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.71. Forage Orbit Garant has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$1.64.

Forage Orbit Garant Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, United States, Central and South America, West Africa, and Kazakhstan. It provides underground and surface drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Earnings History for Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD)

