Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Insider Tony Rice Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Tony Rice purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,052 ($26.12) per share, for a total transaction of £102,600 ($130,584.19).

LON:ULE opened at GBX 1,994 ($25.38) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,970.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,036.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,446 ($18.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,346 ($29.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.01.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,100 ($26.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.00) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultra Electronics to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,400 ($30.55) to GBX 2,450 ($31.18) in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,800 ($22.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,195.71 ($27.95).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.