Hummingbird Resources Ltd (LON:HUM) Insider Thomas Hill Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hummingbird Resources Ltd (LON:HUM) insider Thomas Hill acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,587 ($32.93) per share, for a total transaction of £646,750 ($823,151.33).

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. Hummingbird Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 30.50 ($0.39). The stock has a market cap of $93.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.60) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

