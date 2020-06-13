British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Sells 7,069 Shares

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($38.22), for a total transaction of £212,282.07 ($270,182.09).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 4th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,197 ($40.69) per share, with a total value of £159.85 ($203.45).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,000 ($38.18) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,080.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,507 ($44.64).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,100 ($52.18) to GBX 3,800 ($48.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.73) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reduced their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,619.23 ($46.06).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

XP Power Ltd. Insider Duncan Penny Sells 60,750 Shares of Stock
XP Power Ltd. Insider Duncan Penny Sells 60,750 Shares of Stock
Senior plc Insider Celia Baxter Purchases 14,153 Shares
Senior plc Insider Celia Baxter Purchases 14,153 Shares
Kape Technologies PLC Insider Ted Kim Sells 400,000 Shares
Kape Technologies PLC Insider Ted Kim Sells 400,000 Shares
Time Out Group PLC Insider Peter Adam Daiches Dubens Purchases 2,294,720 Shares of Stock
Time Out Group PLC Insider Peter Adam Daiches Dubens Purchases 2,294,720 Shares of Stock
Forage Orbit Garant Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Forage Orbit Garant Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Insider Tony Rice Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Insider Tony Rice Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report