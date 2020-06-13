British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Sells 7,069 Shares

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($38.22), for a total transaction of £212,282.07 ($270,182.09).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

On Thursday, June 4th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,197 ($40.69) per share, with a total value of £159.85 ($203.45).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,000 ($38.18) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,080.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,507 ($44.64).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,100 ($52.18) to GBX 3,800 ($48.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.73) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reduced their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,619.23 ($46.06).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.