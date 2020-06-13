Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 15th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

