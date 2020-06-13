Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Insider Christopher Hill Sells 4,293 Shares of Stock

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) insider Christopher Hill sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,640 ($20.87), for a total transaction of £70,405.20 ($89,608.25).

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,615 ($20.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,619.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,664.08. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,147 ($14.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,186 ($27.82). The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.26.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,260 ($16.04) to GBX 1,335 ($16.99) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,440 ($18.33) to GBX 1,705 ($21.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,070 ($26.35) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,380 ($17.56) to GBX 1,411 ($17.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,578.73 ($20.09).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.