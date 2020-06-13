Mamamancini’s (MMMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 15th. Analysts expect Mamamancini’s to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MMMB opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mamamancini’s has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMMB. ValuEngine raised Mamamancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mamamancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

