Centogene (CNTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.35. Centogene has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $372.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNTG. BTIG Research upped their target price on Centogene from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

