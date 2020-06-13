Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Julie Brown Sells 35,103 Shares

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.96), for a total value of £550,415.04 ($700,540.97).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,594 ($20.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,444.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,748.42. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,017 ($12.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($30.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRBY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,400 ($30.55) to GBX 1,900 ($24.18) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($23.55) to GBX 1,800 ($22.91) in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Burberry Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.02) to GBX 1,490 ($18.96) in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.73) to GBX 1,600 ($20.36) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,697.56 ($21.61).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

