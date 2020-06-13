Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Julie Brown Sells 35,103 Shares

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.96), for a total value of £550,415.04 ($700,540.97).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,594 ($20.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,444.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,748.42. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,017 ($12.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($30.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRBY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,400 ($30.55) to GBX 1,900 ($24.18) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($23.55) to GBX 1,800 ($22.91) in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Burberry Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.02) to GBX 1,490 ($18.96) in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.73) to GBX 1,600 ($20.36) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,697.56 ($21.61).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.