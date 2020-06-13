Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 88,096 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,695 call options.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 97,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Cabana LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

