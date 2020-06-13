ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TWM)

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,083 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,020 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,440,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $4,178,000.

NYSEARCA TWM opened at $11.90 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $30.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

