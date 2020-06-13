CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the May 14th total of 175,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered CPI Aerostructures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.