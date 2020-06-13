CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the May 14th total of 175,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered CPI Aerostructures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 93.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 106,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

