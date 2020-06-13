Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 10,214 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,553 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXY. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter worth $5,917,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 123.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 45,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 103.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $93.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

