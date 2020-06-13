Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 10,034 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,131% compared to the average daily volume of 815 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth $480,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 50,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT opened at $39.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $41.83.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.