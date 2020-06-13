Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $22.84 on Friday. Acme United has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 11,358.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Acme United by 1,780.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Acme United by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

