BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 14th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other BK Technologies news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 13,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $45,336.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 178,545 shares of company stock valued at $485,386.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 644,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.09% of BK Technologies worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BK Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $3.16 on Friday. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.