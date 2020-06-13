Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Up 7.9% in May

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the May 14th total of 175,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

BHB opened at $19.13 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Simard bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,946.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $74,482 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 87.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

