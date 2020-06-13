CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the May 14th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CompX International during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CompX International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CompX International by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in CompX International by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CompX International during the first quarter valued at $429,000.

Shares of CompX International stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. CompX International has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

