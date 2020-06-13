Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Short Interest Up 5.1% in May

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 14th total of 27,600 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daxor stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.27% of Daxor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daxor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DXR opened at $14.47 on Friday. Daxor has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

