Analysts Issue Forecasts for Natera Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Natera in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra dropped their price objective on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $42.38 on Friday. Natera has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 120.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,662 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $42,205,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 37.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 906,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,977,000 after purchasing an additional 870,916 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $19,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $334,715.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $22,857.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $547,846.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,225.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,858 shares of company stock worth $8,022,602. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

