Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 95,712 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95,712 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.78.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins bought 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,114 shares in the company, valued at $182,169. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas bought 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.