BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 282.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after purchasing an additional 62,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,617,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,328.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Andrew Adams bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,576 shares of company stock worth $1,096,421. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of NHI opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.84. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

