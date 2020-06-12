Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,103,361 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.