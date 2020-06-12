Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 211,163 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.4% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 29,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 26,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 231,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co.
Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co.
Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 211,163 Shares of Synchrony Financial
Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 211,163 Shares of Synchrony Financial
Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $288,000 in JetBlue Airways Co.
Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $288,000 in JetBlue Airways Co.
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Lincoln National Co.
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Lincoln National Co.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report